Covid-19: Delhi extends lockdown; from metro services to marriage ceremonies, here’s what is allowed and what is not

May 09, 2021 3:22 PM

The CM further informed that the positivity rate in the metro has come down to 23 per cent from 25 per cent and the condition is better now

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has extended the lockdown at the national capital from May 9 to May 17. The CM further informed that the positivity rate in the metro has come down to 23 per cent from 25 per cent when the lockdown was imposed and during this time, the authorities have ramped up healthcare with better the supply of medical Oxygen situation with the help of the Centre. “Condition is better now.”, asserted Kejriwal.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has extended the curfew on the movement of individuals (except essential services/activities for another week until May 17, 5 AM or further orders whichever is earlier. The lockdown was first imposed this year on April 19th (Monday) and has been extended four times already.

According to the DDMA circular, here’s what is allowed and what not

Delhi Metro services will remain suspended

Organizing marriage ceremonies at public places like marriage halls and hotels are prohibited. Only Court or marriage function at home with not more than 20 people is allowed. Movement for marriage purposes is allowed only by furnishing a marriage invitation. No catering, DJ, or other services allowed during the occasion.

Marriage hall owners need to return deposit money paid by the customer to book the venue on the due dates when lockdown has been imposed.

All private offices, (except the ones in the exemption list), restaurants, shopping malls, educational institutes, cinema, theatre, public parks, salons, etc will remain closed.

Essential goods and services like grocery, medicine, fruits and vegetables, roadside vendors will remain open but people visiting them need to maintain proper social distancing, wear masks, and adhere to Covid appropriate behavior.

People connected with essential services must possess an e-pass for movement during the curfew period. Police checking points will ensure effective checking of movement of persons and vehicles during the curfew.

The circular doesn’t mention anything about people moving for testing or vaccination purpose. But they will be allowed to do so by showing documents supporting reason and valid ID card Delhi’s now has a caseload of more than 13 lakh patients with 87,907 active cases and 19, 071 fatalities.

