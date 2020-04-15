COVID-19 crisis: UPSC chairman, top officials take 30% pay cut to fund Coronavirus fight

UPSC joined the league of some govt organisations that have announced pay cuts to support Centre with excess funds required to offset the expenditure incurred by massive investment in the healthcare system.

Fighting COVID-19: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on Wednesday announced that its chairman and members had decided to take 30 per cent cut in their basic pay for the next one year to support the Centre in its fight against Coronavirus. In addition to this, all officers and staff members of the Commission have volunteered to donate one-day salary to the Prime Minister’s Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM-CARES Fund).

“Recognising the need to conserve financial resources at national level, Chairman and Members of UPSC have decided to voluntarily forego 30% of basic pay received by them from the Commission for a period of 1 year, with effect from April, 2020,” news agency ANI reported. With this, UPSC joined the league of some government organisations that have announced pay cuts to support the Centre with excess funds required to offset the expenditure incurred by massive investment in the healthcare system.

The outbreak of coronavirus has created an unprecedented situation for the country that is now flooded with requirements of more hospital beds and testing kits — the most important weapons for frontline workers who need these to identify and prevent the spread of COVID-19. The Centre will also need money to help states and people in the lower rungs of society.

Keeping the financial constraints and limited resources in mind, several governmental organisations have voluntarily taken pay cuts to support the Centre to deal with Coronavirus. Just days ago, Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and fellow commissioners Sushil Chandra and Ashok Lavasa decided to take 30 per cent cut in their basic salaries for one year.

Last Monday, Prime Minister Modi, his cabinet ministers and all MPs decided to take a 30 per cent pay cut. On the same day, the President and Governors also decide to take similar pay cuts. Following this, some states also decided to announce pay cuts for legislators and government officials to generate funds to fight COVID-19.