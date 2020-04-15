COVID-19: Congress MLA Imran Khedawala tests positive hours after meeting Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Congress MLA Imran Khedawala has tested positive for coronavirus. Photo Facebook

Gujarat Congress MLA Imran Khedawala has tested positive for coronavirus hours after attending a meeting with Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, some MLAs and government officials on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by Deputy CM Nitin Patel, state home minister, principal secretary of health, Ahmedabad police commissioner and municipal commissioner.

Khedawala, who represents Jamalpur-Khadia Assembly seat in the state Legislative Assembly, later attended a press conference. The presser was also attended by other MLAs and health officials. The legislator was running a temperature for several days and had given his samples for screening. He, however, didn’t isolate himself and was out before the results came in.

As soon as his report confirmed a positive diagnosis of the virus, the MLA was admitted to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel (SVP) hospital in Gandhinagar. The hospital is dedicated to the treatment of COVID-19 patients.

According to reports, CM Rupani, Imran and others who all attended the meeting followed the rules of social distancing as they maintained a safe distance and didn’t contact each other. The Chief Minister and others who came in contact with the Congress legislator is likely to go into self-isolation.

According to the state health department, the number of coronavirus cases in Gujarat rose to 617 as 45 more people tested positive for the disease on Monday. The state has reported 28 deaths.

Ahmedabad alone has reported 373 coronavirus positive cases. Vadodara has reported 113 Covid19 cases and Surat 42. Other cities that have reported positive cases include Bhavnagar (26), Rajkot (18), Gandhinagar (16), Patan (14), Bharuch (11), Anand (10) among others.

As more and more positive cases are emerging from Ahmedabad, the state health authorities have intensified surveillance and testing in the affected areas. The government on Tuesday even imposed a week-long curfew in the area to restrict movement.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the country has reported nearly 11,000 coronavirus cases and over 350 deaths. The Centre on Tuesday extended the nationwide lockdown by 19 days. The pan-India lockdown will remain in place till May 3. During the lockdown period, rail, road and air traffic will remain suspended to prevent mass movement.