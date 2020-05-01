COVID-19: BMC raises retirement age for civic health officers by a year

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has also increased the retirement age of professors in the BMC-run medical colleges temporarily by a year.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has increased by one year the retirement age health officers working in all the civic-run hospitals as a temporary measure in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Their retirement age will now be 59 instead of 58, it said. It also increased by one year the retirement age of professors in the BMC-run medical colleges temporarily.
“The retirement age of the health officers and senior health officers of all the BMC-run hospitals has been temporarily increased by a year from the existing retirement age of 58 years,” the civic body said.
However, the decision of continuing in service is voluntary, it said.
It said the decision is not applicable for those health officers, who are set to retire in the next three months.
The BMC said that since a large number of posts of professors in civic medical colleges are lying vacant, it has decided to increase the retirement age of professors there temporarily by one year to 64 years, from the existing retirement age of 63 years.
Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.
Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.