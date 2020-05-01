COVID-19: BMC raises retirement age for civic health officers by a year

A deserted street near the BMC headquarters at 10am, a rare sight in rush hour, during the nationwide lockdown imposed in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19, in Mumbai. (PTI Photo)

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has increased by one year the retirement age health officers working in all the civic-run hospitals as a temporary measure in view of the coronavirus pandemic. Their retirement age will now be 59 instead of 58, it said. It also increased by one year the retirement age of professors in the BMC-run medical colleges temporarily.

“The retirement age of the health officers and senior health officers of all the BMC-run hospitals has been temporarily increased by a year from the existing retirement age of 58 years,” the civic body said.

However, the decision of continuing in service is voluntary, it said.

It said the decision is not applicable for those health officers, who are set to retire in the next three months.

The BMC said that since a large number of posts of professors in civic medical colleges are lying vacant, it has decided to increase the retirement age of professors there temporarily by one year to 64 years, from the existing retirement age of 63 years.