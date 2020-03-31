Covid-19: Bihar youth beaten to death for alerting health authorities about return of two migrants from Maharashtra

Amid the influx of migrants, the state government has been conducting tests to trace coronavirus infection. (Photo Indian Express)

A youth was allegedly beaten to death in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district after he alerted the health authorities about the return of two migrants from Maharashtra following coronavirus lockdown, a report in The Indian Express said. The youth, 20, was beaten after he called up a helpline number and informed about the return of two locals from Maharashtra without undergoing medical tests.

The deceased youth has been identified as Bablu Kumar, a local of Madhaul village. The IE report said Bablu alerted the authorities about the return Munna Mahto and Sudhir Kumar on March 21, just a day after the duo returned from Maharashtra.

On March 24, a medical team arrived and conducted tests of the two youths, ruling out any symptoms of the deadly virus. After the medical team left, Munna, Sudhir and four members of their family allegedly beat up Bablu. The IE report said other villagers did not come to his help because of the lockdown.

Bablu was later rushed to Runi Saidpur primary health centre but his condition was deteriorating continuously. He was referred to SKM College and Hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, Bablu’s father has lodged a case against Munna, Sudhir and five others. Munna and Sudhir have been arrested in connection with the case.

Thousands of migrants from Delhi, Guajarat, Maharashtra and other parts of the country have returned to their native villages due to the 21-day lockdown. Rail, road and air traffic has been suspended by the government in a bid to prevent mass movement and thus the spread of deadly virus.

Bihar is home to more than 100 million people, a large proportion of them poor and dependent on the unorganized sector for livelihood and, thereby, vulnerable to economic distress in times when normal business remains suspended.