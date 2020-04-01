COVID-19: Arvind Kejriwal announces Rs 1 crore insurance for health workers, sanitation staff

Hospital staff outside an isolation ward meant for coronavirus patients. (PTI photo)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced an insurance cover of Rs 1 crore for healthcare personnel and sanitation workers who are at the front line of the fight against the deadly coronavirus in the national capital. Kejriwal said the amount will be paid to the families of workers if they lose their lives while dealing with coronavirus cases in the national capital.

“If anyone loses their life while serving any COVID19 patient, be it sanitation workers, doctors or nurses or any other staff, temporary or permanent, from private or government sector, their family will be given Rs 1 crore as our mark of respect for their service,” he tweeted.

The Delhi CM also interacted with doctors of the national capital and reviewed the situation in wake of the spread of COVID-19. He said that the contribution of health workers is no less than a soldier’s. He said that every precaution will be taken to protect the medical staff dealing with the patients.

“But despite that if anything untoward happens to them, we will take care of their families,” he said.

The Delhi government’s decision follows the Centre’s announcement of Rs 50 lakh insurance for doctors and health workers in the country. At present, the Delhi government provides an amount of Rs 1 crore to the families of soldiers belonging to the city if they die in the line of duty.

In Delhi, three doctors have tested positive so far for coronavirus. The national capital has reported 120 positive Covid-19 cases. According to Union Health Ministry, the number of COVID-19 cases climbed to 1,637 in the country on Wednesday while the death toll rose to 38.

Meanwhile, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal has asked authorities to deploy fire services personnel for disinfecting COVID-19 hotspots, quarantine centres and public places to check the spread of the virus.