‘Courts and Constitution to decide’: JP Nadda says no BJP resolution on Kashi and Mathura

In its first official statement on the ongoing Kashi Vishwanath Temple-Gyanvapi Mosque dispute, the BJP on Monday said that such issues would be settled in accordance with the Constitution and decided by the courts.

Underlining the BJP’s commitment to cultural development of the country, party president J P Nadda said that contentious religious matters would be decided by “courts and the Constitution” and the party would implement the decisions in letter and spirit.

He said the BJP had passed a resolution on the Ram Janmabhoomi issue during its national executive meeting in Palampur. “After that there has been no resolution,” he added.

Reiterating the BJP’s slogan of “sabka sath, sabka vikas”, Nadda said the party wants to take everyone along with the aim of building a strong nation.