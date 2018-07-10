Court rejects bail plea of 3 arrested in CGST fraud case

Court rejects bail plea of 3 arrested in CGST fraud.

The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Bankshall Court today rejected the bail plea by three persons, including two directors of a company in the Hooghly area, who were arrested in connection with a Central Goods and Service Tax (CGST) fraud to the tune of around Rs 43 crore. The arrested trio were produced before the court today for hearing, but the court rejected their bail plea, an official of the Howrah CGST Commissionerate told PTI here.

The fraud was unearthed on July 6 by the commissionerate, which covers the Howrah and Hooghly areas. The company is accused of issuing a huge number of fake GST invoices without supply of any goods or services, to facilitate the recipients avail irregular Input Tax Credit.

The recipients availed inadmissible Input Tax Credit, the official said, adding that some of them were also found to be non-existent. The investigation into the incident is still underway.