Court holds ousted AAP MLA Devinder Shehrawat guilty of flouting election rules

A Delhi court today held ousted AAP MLA Devinder Shehrawat guilty of flouting election regulations during the campaign for 2013 assembly polls. Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samar Vishal convicted Shehrawat saying the prosecution was able to prove the case beyond reasonable doubts. The court has fixed May 14 for argument on the quantum of sentence. The police had filed an FIR on October 7, 2013 alleging that it had recovered several pamphlets bearing Shehrawat’s name and photographs seeking votes, but no name of the publisher was mentioned in them.

The case was registered under section 127A of Representation of the People Act, which says that no person shall print or publish any election pamphlet or poster which does not bear on its face the names and addresses of the printer and the publisher. In September 2016, the Aam Aadmi Party had suspended Sehrawat from its primary membership for alleged anti-party activities.