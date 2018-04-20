Court grants time to CBI to procure sanction to prosecute Lalu in IRCTC case

The agency informed the court that it has already applied for the sanctions to prosecute some accused persons and would soon move applications against some other accused. (PTI)

A Delhi court today pulled up the CBI for not procuring sanctions from concerned authorities to prosecute former railway minister Lalu Prasad Yadav, his wife Rabri Devi and son Tejashwi Yadav, before filing its charge sheet in a graft case related to allotment of IRCTC hotels. Special Judge Arvind Kumar said the court was to conclude the trial in the case in one year and a lot of matters were pending before it. The three, along with others, are accused in a case of alleged irregularities in grant of an operational contract of two IRCTC hotels to a private firm. “You (investigating officer) should have filed a foolproof charge sheet,” the court said when the IO informed that the agency was trying the procure the sanctions to prosecute some present and former public servants.

The agency informed the court that it has already applied for the sanctions to prosecute some accused persons and would soon move applications against some other accused. “Give me a date. If sanctions are not received by that date, I will pass an appropriate order,” the judge said and posted the matter for further hearing on May 9. The CBI had on April 16 filed a charge sheet against two companies and 12 people in the case.

Besides these three, former union minister Prem Chand Gupta, his wife Sarla Gupta, then group general manager of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) B K Agarwal, who is at present Additional Member of Railway Board, then Managing Director of IRCTC P K Goyal and then IRCTC Director Rakesh Saxena, were also named in the charge sheet.

Others named in the charge sheet, include then group general managers of IRCTC V K Asthana and R K Goyal, Vijay Kochhar, Vinay Kochhar, both directors of Sujata Hotels and owners of Chanakya Hotel. Delight marketing company, now known as Lara Projects, and Sujata Hotels Private Limited, have also been named as accused companies in the charge sheet.

The CBI had registered a case in July last year and carried out searches at 12 locations in Patna, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar and Gurugram in connection with the case. The charges in the case include criminal conspiracy (120-B), cheating (420) under IPC and corruption, the CBI had said.