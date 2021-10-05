Court denies bail to Olympic wrestler Sushil Kumar in murder case

Kumar, along with others, allegedly assaulted former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends at the stadium in May over an alleged property dispute.
A Delhi court on Tuesday denied bail to Olympic medallist wrestler Sushil Kumar in the Chhatrasal Stadium murder case.
Additional Sessions Judge Shivaji Anand refused to grant relief to Kumar after hearing the arguments of both the prosecution and defense at length.
Kumar had sought relief from the court asserting that police built a false case against him and presented a “guilty image” of him.
The 38-year-old wrestler was arrested on May 23 and is lodged in jail since June 2, 2021.
Kumar, along with others, allegedly assaulted former junior national wrestling champion Sagar Dhankar and his friends at the stadium in May over an alleged property dispute.
Dhankar succumbed to the injuries later. According to the post-mortem report, he died due to the “cerebral damage resulting from blunt object impact”.
