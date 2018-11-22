Court admits petition against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over ‘anti-Brahmin’ post

By: | Published: November 22, 2018 9:38 PM

A local court admitted Thursday a petition against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over an "anti-Brahmin" post shared by him on the micro-blogging site, a lawyer said.

Twitter has tendered an apology in the matter and said the post did not reflect its views or those of its CEO.

A local court admitted Thursday a petition against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over an “anti-Brahmin” post shared by him on the micro-blogging site, a lawyer said. The petition was filed by vice president of Vipra Foundation’s youth wing, Rajkumar Sharma, over a photo shared by Dorsey in which he posed with women holding a placard reading ‘Smash Brahminical Patriarchy’. The photo was taken during Dorsey’s recent trip to India.

“Metropolitan Judge Rachan Bissa has admitted the petition and listed the matter for hearing on December 1,” the petitioner’s counsel H M Saraswat said. Sharma said the post was “anti-Brahmin” and used coarse language, which was humiliating and thus, intolerable for the community. Twitter has tendered an apology in the matter and said the post did not reflect its views or those of its CEO. Sharma said Dorsey had not apologised.

Even if he apologises, it would not mitigate his crime, he added. Saraswat said the petition has been filed under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including 295 A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 500 (defamation) and 120 B (criminal conspiracy). “He (Dorsey) has committed the crime of triggering hatred for a community and we would proceed against him in the court,” he added.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Court admits petition against Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey over ‘anti-Brahmin’ post
Advertisement

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
RAIL TALES
Pathetic! Lakhs of towels, bedsheets missing from Indian Railways AC coaches; affluent passengers to blame?
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Call drop menace on Indian Railways network: New TRAI report shows all telcos except Reliance Jio fail test!
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
Bullet trains to be cleaned in just 7 minutes? What India is learning from Japan's Shinkansen trains
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Banking Pangs
60 crore Indians hadn't seen a bank; now half of them have their own bank accounts: Arun Jaitley
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Cashless India is not happening; here's why
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
Tighter-than-global norms hit lending: S Gurumurthy, Independent Director, RBI Board
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
Top bikes from EICMA 2018
EICMA 2018: Royal Enfield KX Concept unveiled: V-twin RE aimed at the Triumph Bonneville Bobber, Indian Scout Bobber!
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
India bound Kawasaki Z400 unveiled at EICMA 2018: KTM 390 Duke challenger explained in images
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
EICMA 2018: KTM 790 Adventure,Adventure R unveiled: Triumph Tiger Rivals from KTM!
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

Switch to Hindi Edition