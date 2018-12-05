Courage of ‘chaiwalla’ took Gandhis to court’s door: PM Narendra Modi after Income Tax cases reopened

Published: December 5, 2018 8:33 PM

Taking on the Gandhi family a day after the Supreme Court ordered IT cases against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to be reopened, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here Wednesday that his government had scored a win thanks to the courage of a "chaiwala".

Narendra Modi, Income Tax cases, Christian Michel James, Rahul Gandhi, sonia gandhi, AgustaWestland chopper dealThe government, he said, had brought Michel from Dubai. “He served politicians and will now disclose secrets… Let’s see how far this goes,” the prime minister said. (ANI)

Taking on the Gandhi family a day after the Supreme Court ordered IT cases against Sonia and Rahul Gandhi to be reopened, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here Wednesday that his government had scored a win thanks to the courage of a “chaiwala”. Making a final push for the BJP on the last day of campaigning for the state elections on Friday, the prime minister also used the extradition of Christian Michel James, the alleged middleman in the Rs 3,600 crore AgustaWestland chopper deal during the previous UPA regime, to target the Congress leadership.

Secrets will be told and the “entire family is shivering”, he said, a day after Michel was extradited from Dubai and reached here late Tuesday. Modi, who addressed rallies in Sumerpur in Pali district and in Dausa, alleged that the Gandhi family had been enjoying privileges for four generations and said the government’s “win” in the apex court on Tuesday was the “victory of the honest”.

Also read| In Rajasthan's tribal belt, a party from Gujarat is challenging BJP, Congress

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court allowed the Income Tax Department to reopen the tax assessment of Congress president Rahul Gandhi and his mother Sonia Gandhi for 2011-12 in connection with the National Herald case. “Now I will see how you escape… Look at the courage of a ‘chaiwala’ who took those running country for four generations to the court’s door,” Modi said in Sumerpur in a reference to his “chaiwala” roots.

The government, he said, had brought Michel from Dubai. “He served politicians and will now disclose secrets… Let’s see how far this goes,” the prime minister said. “The entire family is shivering. The ‘raazdar’ (one who hides secrets) will speak up and they don’t know whose name he will disclose… It was a matter of thousands of crore so they are in a state of panic,” he said. Continuing his attack against the Congress, Modi said in Dausa that the party was a confused party with confused leadership.

“They don’t know the difference between Kumbharam and Kumbhkaran,” he declared, referring to Rahul Gandhi’s gaffe on Tuesday when he mistakenly referred to the Ashok Gehlot government starting the “Kumbhkaran” lift project instead of saying “Kumbharam” project. Modi said such a confused leadership cannot be good for the party or the country.

“They do not have leader, policy and intention,” Modi said. The Congress, he asserted, had lost the election and was now contemplating who to hold responsible for its defeat. “The Congress’ ‘gaaje-baaje’ company thought the BJP was finished in Rajasthan. Now they are saying they are losing due to infighting and rebel candidates,” he said. He said in Dausa that four generations of “naamdars” (dynasts) had shown no concern for tribal communities. Modi has often referred to Gandhi derisively as “naamdar”. “Their family is everything for Congress. The 125 crore people of the country is our family,” he said.

Making a point to mention khadi, for which Dausa is famous, he said the Gandhi family had shattered Mahatma Gandhi’s khadi dream. “Mahatma Gandhi worked to make khadi self-reliant, but the fake Gandhi family obliterated it,” he said. Predicting a win for the BJP, he said people in the desert state were clearly in favour of the party coming back to power.

“Those singing Raag Darbari in New Delhi will not come to know about the direction of wave flowing,” he said. “The public has decided. Now it is our job to win every booth in Rajasthan. Our mantra should be ‘mera polling booth, sabse mazboot’,” he said. The results for the December 7 elections will be declared on December 11.

