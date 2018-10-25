Country witnessing implosion of investigative agencies, says Congress leader P Chidambaram

  1. Home
By: | Published: October 25, 2018 5:21 PM

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Thursday said that the country was witnessing the implosion of investigative agencies and asked who was responsible for sowing the seeds of destruction.

CHIDAMBARAM, p chidambaram, latest news, important news, trending news, news now, CBI, CBI NEWS, CBI TRENDINGThe Congress has accused the Modi government of “snooping” on Verma. (Reuters)

Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram Thursday said that the country was witnessing the implosion of investigative agencies and asked who was responsible for sowing the seeds of destruction. Chidambaram’s remarks came after the government Wednesday sent CBI Director Alok Verma and Special Director Rakesh Asthana on leave, as the two officers were involved in a bitter spat.

“We are witnessing the implosion of the investigating agencies. Who is responsible for sowing the seeds of destruction in the last four years?” he said on Twitter. Verma and Asthana have accused each other of corruption.

The Congress has accused the Modi government of “snooping” on Verma. The CBI is investigating cases of corruption against the former finance minister and his son Karti Chidambaram. Some other agencies are also investigating cases against them.

