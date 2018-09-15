Country passing through ‘super emergency’ : Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (PTI)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said ON Saturday the country was going through a “super emergency”, calling upon all like-minded parties to come together in the 2019 general election.

“Today is International Day of Democracy. It anguishes me that our country is currently going through a ‘Super Emergency,” Banerjee posted on Twitter.

“All like-minded parties should come together in 2019 to restore the democratic institutions of this great nation,” she added.

On Friday, Banerjee had told a Bengali TV news channel that the Bharatiya Janata Party had secured only 31 per cent votes and won 283 seats in the 2014 Lok Sabha election, but it cannot be repeated next time.

“They (BJP) have failed in all respects and cannot survive (in the 2019 Lok Sabha poll),” she had said.