Country needs to mend its way: Supreme Court

Irked over the persistent plea of a batch of lawyers that the time be extended for moving the tribunal, the bench said “this country has to mend its way. If you want to get relief, you need to be alive to your rights.” (PTI)

“This country has to mend its way”, the Supreme Court observed today while rejecting a batch of pleas of persons seeking extension of time for approaching a tribunal against sealing of their properties in Delhi.

“People who are not alive to their rights cannot claim their right at a belated stage. We are fed up with you people. For the last two years, the Supreme Court is seized of these matters and you don’t care. Your matter is pending in the Supreme Court and you keep sleeping. All applications are rejected,” a bench comprising Justices J S Khehar and Arun Mishra said.

The observation came when certain applicants sought extension of time for approaching municipal corporations’ appellate tribunal against sealing of their properties by MCD.

Irked over the persistent plea of a batch of lawyers that the time be extended for moving the tribunal, the bench said “this country has to mend its way. If you want to get relief, you need to be alive to your rights.”

Meanwhile, the bench issued notices to the three municipal corporations, DDA and NDMC on a plea alleging that the lawyers associated with the apex court-appointed committee, meant to oversee sealing drive in Delhi, have not been paid their dues.

“Issue notice to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the New Delhi Municipal Corporation and the Delhi Development Authority…Post for hearing on September 14,” the bench said.

The apex court had earlier appointed the committee to look into the sealing drive and consequential grievances of the persons whose properties were sealed owing to violations of civic laws.