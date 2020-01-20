Country needs register of unemployed youths, not NRC: Prakash Raj

“This country belongs to all..We do not want Rs 3000 crore statue. If you (government) wants to prepare national register, then make one which will have the number of unemployed, prepare list of uneducated children, he said, without mentioning the name of the statue. (File image)

Actor Prakash Raj on Monday said the country does not need statues that could cost Rs 3000 crore and if the Government wants to prepare a register, then it should make one on the country’s unemployed youths and uneducated children.

Addressing a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) here, the actor claimed though the government wants the ongoing struggle to become violent, protesters should confine themselves to non-violent protests.

“This country belongs to all..We do not want Rs 3000 crore statue. If you (government) wants to prepare national register, then make one which will have the number of unemployed, prepare list of uneducated children, he said, without mentioning the name of the statue.

Taking a jibe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s educational qualifications, the actor said the country’s youth will teach him lessons in political science and ensure he gets a degree. “This NRC, CAA are all jumla( gimmick),” he said. Alleging that 19 lakh people in Assam were denied citizenship, the actor claimed even a Kargil war hero’s name was also missing from the NRC list “because he is Muslim.”