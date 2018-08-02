Country loses the most due to disruptions in Parliament: PM Narendra Modi

Leaders at Central Hall of Parliament (Image: Narendra Modi/ twitter)

The government has the least to lose due to disruptions in Parliament and it is the country which loses the most, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said while stressing on effective functioning of both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

He also said it is the duty of each parliamentarian to lend voice to the poor and the marginalised and highlight the issues related to common man in Parliament, in order to force the government to take steps for their welfare.

The prime minister was speaking at an event at the central hall of Parliament to confer the best parliamentarian awards for the years 2014 to 2017.

“It is important for MPs to express the voice of the poor and the marginalised. Sadly, when there is noise and chaos in the House, MPs are not able to speak and the loss is of the entire nation,” he said.

He further said, “Government has the least to lose due to din in Parliament. It is the country which loses the most.”

Parliament is a forum to debate and even criticise the government, he said stressing upon the need for Parliament to function effectively.

“The words spoken in Parliament are on record and they will be a part of history books. That is why, it is important for Parliament to function effectively,” he said.

In an apparent reference to frequent disruptions and pandemonium in Parliament, Modi said the country would have been surprised to see MPs of all parties sitting together in harmony at the event, unlike during the day where all vociferously oppose each other.

He said he wished to see the same harmonious scene in Parliament.

“In a such a big nation, the MPs bring with them the dreams and aspirations of their constituents,” he said.

The budget session of the Parliament saw a near washout because of protests by a united opposition on a variety of issues including demand for granting special category status to Andhra Pradesh.

The opposition, however, put the blame on the ruling party for the disruptions and alleged that it is using its friendly parties to cause the din.

Among those who received the awards include Najma Heptullah, Hukmdev Narayan Yadav, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Dinesh Trivedi and Bhartruhari Mahtab.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu called upon the opposition to be responsible, for the government to become “more responsive”.

Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan said India’s democratic values and parliamentary system are not only an example but also a source of inspiration for others.