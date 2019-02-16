Country comes first before friendship but can’t blame entire Pakistan: Navjot Singh Sidhu on Pulwama attack

At a time when the entire nation is grieving the loss of brave CRPF jawans, Congress minister Navjot Singh Sidhu has said that he cannot blame entire Pakistan for what a few cowards did in Pulwama of Kashmir. The Punjab minister said that for him country comes before friendship but refrained from holding Pakistan responsible for the Pulwama attack that left 40 soldiers dead.

“Mere liye hamesha hi desh pehle tha dosti se (For me country has always come first before friendship)… but I stand by what I said yesterday and I cannot blame entire Pakistan for an act done by a few cowards,” he said on Saturday.

Sidhu is also facing flak for his remark that “Pakistan as a nation cannot be held responsible for acts of terrorists”. But today, Sidhu said that his statement was distorted and he continues to stand by what he said.

Sidhu also said that he hopes that the decision to open Kartarpur Corridor would not be affected because of the attack.

“Act of few terrorists can’t make a country bow in front of them. We cannot kneel before them. They have killed our jawans, they have put a blot on our turbans (dignity) but just because of their cowardly act, we cannot put a full stop on the philosophy of Guru Nanak. A decision taken by two Prime Ministers to open Kartarpur Corridor should not be affected because of these cowards,” he said.

Sidhu says he does not regret hugging Pakistan Army chief Bajwa

Sidhu added that he has no regrets of hugging Pakistan Army chief Qamar Javed Bajwa during his visit to attend the swearing-in ceremony of his friend Imran Khan.

“No, I have no regrets. Even former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee visited Pakistan and then Kargil War happened. Prime Minister Narendra Modi went there even without an invitation. I have no regrets,” he said.

Sidhu also advised how these attacks on security forces can be stopped. He said that the only way to stop jawans from getting killed is international pressure and it is being done since yesterday.

Targeting PM Narenra Modi, he said that all such attacks on our forces have only increased in recent years.

“Where is the 56-inch chest now?” Sidhu said.

“Why security and safety of our forces was not taken care of ? Why the movement of more than 3,000 jawans did not invite any special security when an entire city stops during a politicians’ visit? Why were they not taken by air and how did an explosives-laden vehicle manage to reach near them?” he said.

Meanwhile, Sidhu has been dropped from the popular The Kapil Sharma Show on television for his remark on Pulwama.

On Friday, while Pulwama terror attack evoked widespread condemnation and calls for action against Pakistan, Sidhu had said that the dialogue with Islamabad should continue. His comments led to a huge uproar, with hashtags like #BoycottSidhu #BoycottKapilSharmaShow and #BoycottSonyTV trending on Twitter.

In the worst ever terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir in last three decades, a Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) suicide bomber rammed his vehicle packed with explosives into a CRPF bus on the Jammu-Srinagar highway in Pulwama district on Thursday. A total of 40 jawans were killed in the incident.