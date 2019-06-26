Couldn’t find out cause of Sheena Bora’s death: Doctor tells Maharashtra court

Sheena Bora. (PTI)

A doctor who conducted autopsy of the remains of Sheena Bora after they were found in May 2012 told a trial court here Wednesday that he could not ascertain the cause of her death. Sheena was killed in April 2012. Her mother and former media executive Indrani Mukerjea is the prime accused in the case. Doctor Sanjay Thakur had examined the remains which were found at Gogodhe in neighbouring Raigad district.

He recorded his testimony before special CBI judge J C Jagdale. “I’m aware I cannot give opinion about the cause of death without viscera report. I had sent partly burnt and dried skin, hair, teeth (for analysis)… But haven’t received the report of the same… Therefore I cannot render (state) the final cause of death,” he said in reply to defence lawyer Shrikant Shivade’s questions.

Police, at the time, did not ask him about the cause of death either, he said. Thakur also admitted that though it is mandatory for the doctor to mention if he or she suspects any foul play or suspicious circumstances while conducting post-mortem, he didn’t make any such entry in his report.

Sheena (24) was allegedly killed by Indrani Mukerjea with the help of others and the body was burnt in a jungle in Raigad. The murder came to light in 2015 following the arrest of Indrani Mukerjea’s driver Shyamvar Rai.Then it was established that the skeleton found in the Raigad jungle in 2012 was of Sheena.