Could 8-year-old Kolkata bomb blast victim have been saved? Read heart-wrenching account of boy’s father

Kolkata bomb blast: The occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on Tuesday turned into a nightmare for people in Nagerbazar area of Kolkata’s Dum Dum when a powerful explosion killed a boy and left nine others injured. While the probe is on to ascertain the cause behind the blast, the victim’s father alleged that his son could have been saved if he was given proper treatment at a right time.

Both the child and his mother Sita received serious injuries and they were taken to a private nursing home, 14 km away from the location. However, the private nursing did not admit him citing that there was no child care or burn unit. Then the boy was taken to another private hospital in Park Circus. However, after providing primary treatment, the boy was referred to SSKM hospital. The patients finally reached the SSKM hospital at around 12.40 pm. In all, it roughly took three hours to provide the boy proper treatment, according to The Indian Express.

“At SSKM, the doctors first asked us to stand in the queue and get a ticket. Finally, my wife and son were admitted. But I lost my boy soon after. My wife is still critical,” Ghosh said. “We are poor people, that is why we could not take them to big private hospitals. My son got treatment very late. He was gasping for breath when we brought him to SSKM. Around 10 minutes after he was admitted, the doctors declared him dead,” the victim’s father, who works at a sweet shop, told IE.

“At the nursing home where we went first, the doctors told us that there was no child care or burn unit. We rushed to another private hospital in Park Circus, where they provided a saline drip and referred us to SSKM,” the hapless father was quoted as saying by IE.

Authorities at the nursing home in Dumdum and the hospital in Park Circus declined to comment when contacted. Prof Raghunath Misra, Superintendent, SSKM, said: “I was informed by a journalist that the victims of the Dumdum blast are here and waiting. Immediately, I called the emergency wing and told them not to bother about tickets or official work, and to admit them. It’s a fact that they reached here late. I met the mother in the ward. I intervened personally so that time would not be wasted.”

A doctor at SSKM told IE that the child suffered major burn injuries with parts of his face and torso completely burnt. Sita suffered 30 per cent burns, “with other serious injuries”, and is currently in the critical care unit.

Meanwhile, police has started an investigation and a suo motu case has been registered against unknown persons in connection with the incident. “We have started a suo motu case against unknown persons in this case. Strict action will be taken as per law against those found guilty,” an officer of the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate told PTI. The police official said that CCTV footage from neighbouring shops as well as those from the traffic police was being checked. Locals of the neighbourhood have also been asked to come over for a round of questioning for the police probe.