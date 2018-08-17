Cosmos Bank cyber heist: Maharashtra forms SIT to probe Rs 94.42 crore swindle

Pune police commissioner K Vekatesham said the cyber attack is a challenge before the police. (Source: IE)

The Maharashtra government has formed a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the Rs 94.42 crore cyber robbery at the Cosmos Bank. The team will be headed by deputy commissioner (economic offences wing and cyber cell) Jyotipriya Singh and comprises members from forensic institutions in Hyderabad, Mumbai police and cybersecurity experts from the private sector.

Pune police commissioner K Vekatesham said the cyber attack is a challenge before the police and it has started the investigation. Maharashtra police’s cyber-security head and the official chief information security officer (CISO) of the department will also be a part of the team along with three inspectors.

Deputy Commissioner Singh said the team would look into area domain expertise, switch, network compromise, forensic domains like gathering details of malware act and malware samples and other core technical aspects. “An SIT has been formed to investigate the case,” Singh said, adding that she would be supervising the probe and work as a nodal officer to coordinate with various agencies.

“Though there are 15,000 transactions, but along with the fraudulent ones, there are genuine transactions also. So we are seeking a segregated list of all these transactions from the bank,” the officer said.

Cosmos Bank had suffered a major setback when Rs 94.42 crore were siphoned off from the pool account of its Pune headquarter on August 11 and 13. Milind Kale, Chairman of the bank, had called it an attack on the Indian banking industry from multinational cyber criminals operating from 22 nations.

“In two days, hackers withdrew a total Rs 78 crore from various ATMs in 28 countries, including Canada, Hong Kong and a few ATMs in India, and another Rs 2.5 crore were taken out within India,” he had said. On Monday, hackers again fraudulently transferred Rs 13.92 crore in a Hong Kong-based bank.

Meanwhile, the National Payments Council of India (NPCI) has blamed the Cosmos Bank’s vulnerable “IT infrastructure” for the theft.