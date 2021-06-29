Corruption, TMC and Mamata Banerjee synonymous with each other; BJP to form govt in Bengal next time: JP Nadda

JP Nadda claimed that the BJP will go on to form government in West Bengal in the next assembly election.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President JP Nadda today said that corruption, Trinamool Congress and Mamata Banerjee are synonymous with each other. Nadda also hit out at the TMC government for the post-poll violence in the state which affected thousands of people. Addressing BJP Bengal’s Executive Council’s meeting, Nadda said, “Corruption, TMC and Mamata ji are synonymous with each other. Where there will be TMC and Mamata ji, there will be anarchy, there will be corruption.”

Nadda vowed to democratically defeat TMC’s ‘crushing mentality’ in the next assembly poll.

भ्रष्टाचार, TMC और ममता जी ये एक दुसरे के पर्यायवाची हैं। जहां TMC और ममता जी होंगी, वहां अराजकता होगी, भ्रष्टाचार होगा। – श्री @JPNadda — BJP (@BJP4India) June 29, 2021

The BJP president said that it’s shameful that Bengal witnessed organised post-poll violence though it has a woman CM. “TMC did unprecedented political violence after winning the polls. 1,399 properties of our workers have been destroyed. 676 incidents of loot have taken place. 108 families have received threats,” said Nadda.

He alleged that the BJP offices in Arambagh and Bishnupur have been burnt down by the TMC. “All of this happened under a female CM. A lot of atrocities have been faced by women. If the women are not safe, what sort of governance are the people of West Bengal receiving from the TMC?” questioned Nadda.

Our offices in Arambagh and Bishnupur have been burnt down by TMC. All of this happened under a female CM. A lot of atrocities have been faced by women. If the women are not safe, what sort of governance are the people of West Bengal receiving from TMC? – Shri @JPNadda — BJP (@BJP4India) June 29, 2021

Nadda also claimed that the West Bengal Police remained a mute spectator to the TMC sponsored violence. “Aadhar Cards and Ration Cards of BJP workers have been taken away. The Bengal violence clearly shows a failure in administration, according to the High-Powered Committee,” he said.

The BJP president praised the party workers for the party’s big leap in the state. “The BJP has covered a long distance in Bengal in a very short span of time. We had won just 2 Lok Sabha seats in 2014, and had got 18% votes. In the 2016 Vidhan Sabha polls, we had won just 3 seats and 10.16% vote share,” said Nadda.

Nadda exuded confidence that the BJP will take another big leap in the next 5 years and will form the government in West Bengal next time.