‘Corruption’ reached peak in UP in 3 years; 65 farmers committed suicide in Mahoba, says Akhilesh Yadav

Claiming that “gundaraj” and “corruption” reached its peak in Uttar Pradesh in past three years, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Thursday alleged that 65 farmers committed suicide in Mahoba due to financial problems. He was talking to reporters at party headquarters.

“In the past three years, ‘gundaraj’ and corruption reached its peak in UP. They talk about doubling farmers income by 2022 but the reality is that it has become half. “On February 29, 14 MLAs and MLCs of the party went to Mahoba and met family members of 65 farmers, who committed suicide due to financial crisis,” Akhilesh said.

Trashing claims of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that his government was number one, he said, “This government is number one in providing poor health facilities and education, giving bad quality mid-day meals, in fake encounters, crimes against women and children, atrocities against rape victims, corruption and promoting casteism.” He claimed that there were no employment opportunities, no smart cities and no metro work in the state.

The biggest achievement of this government was making over 300 MLAs upset, he said, adding that it was not a powerful but an “indecisive government”. On the government’s claim of making record payment to cane growers, Akhilesh said, “The government tells how much it has paid, but I want to ask how much is still pending.”

About the construction of cow shelters by the government, he said, “The government’s favourite work is to construct gaushalas (cow shelter home). I appeal to it that the budget for this is insufficient. Only if the budget is increased manifold can the work be done easily.”

On government claims of getting record investment, Akhilesh said it should tell “how many projects have started on ground and which bank supported the business”. “With such poor law and order, no one will come for investment in the state,” he said, adding that the government has failed in ensuring the safety of women.

“Women are not safe near the state capital and the government also did not learn any lesson from past incidents”, Akhilesh added. When asked about the government’s claim that there were no riots in the state, Akhilesh said, “I think the CM did not hear the home minister who said all rioters came from UP. … When rioters are in the government who will riot? The BJP orchestrates riots for political benefit. On being asked about his recent telephonic conversation with the chief minister, he said, “Yes he did call. I also told him that your government is committing injustice on Azam Khan.”