Corruption promotes nepotism and dynastic system, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that corruption is the biggest obstacle in a democracy, and promotes nepotism and a “dynastic system” which hampers a nation’s growth and development.

Addressing a gathering at the diamond jubilee celebrations of the Central Bureau of Investigation, Modi said, “Corruption is not an ordinary crime, it snatches the rights of the poor, it begets many other crimes, corruption is the biggest obstacle in the path of justice and democracy. Corruption in the government system hampers democracy and the first casualty is the dreams of the youth as in such circumstances a certain type of ecosystem flourishes killing talent. Corruption promotes nepotism and a dynastic system which erodes the nation’s strength, seriously hampering development”.

The PM also said that no corrupt person must be spared, and there was no dearth of political will to work against corruption in the country.

“These people will keep distracting you, but you have to focus on your work. No corrupt person should be spared. There should be no laxity in our efforts. This is the wish of the country, this is the wish of the people of the country. The country, law and constitution are with you,” PM Modi added.

The PM further said that while a discussion on trillion dollars refers to strong economy these days, a decade ago when the CBI celebrated its golden jubilee such figures were used to describe scams in the country. “There was a competition going on who will set a new record of corruption,” he said.

He also said that the Fugitive Economic Offenders Act has so far enabled the confiscation of Rs 20,000 crore worth of properties of fugitive offenders.

Further, he asked the federal probe agency to device ways to fast-track its investigations against the corrupt because a languishing probe gives a sense of safety to the corrupt while the innocent keep suffering, adding that the CBI has given faith to people through its works and techniques.

“CBI’s name is on everyone’s lips. It is like a brand for truth and justice. Even at panchayat level if some important crime comes, people want it to be referred to the CBI,” he said.

Addressing the Diamond Jubilee Celebrations of CBI. https://t.co/cFR0DOWi7c — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 3, 2023

The PM also inaugurated the newly constructed office complexes of CBI in Shillong, Pune and Nagpur, released a postage stamp and commemorative coin, and launched the Twitter handle of the CBI. Union Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba and CBI Director Subodh Kumar Jaiswal were present on the occasion.

(With inputs from PTI)