Corruption, nepotism: PM Modi lists the two ‘biggest challenges’ before India in Independence Day speech – Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today lauded the role of women and tribals in the struggle for India’s freedom and also listed five pledges that every Indian must take in order to realise the aspirations of all countrymen over the next 25 years. Prime Minister Modi, delivering his ninth consecutive Independence Day address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort, said that the time has come for countrymen to pledge to make India a developed nation by 2045 and move forward with bigger resolves.

In his speech, PM Modi listed corruption and nepotism as the biggest challenges before the country as it enters its ‘Amrit Kaal’ in its journey towards national development over the next 25 years. The Prime Minister also said unity in diversity remains our biggest strength and has been India’s guiding power in the last 75 years since Independence.

Here are the top quotes from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Independence Day speech:

PM greets nation: “I congratulate all Indians and admirers of India spread all over the world on this Amrit Mahotsav of freedom. Our countrymen have made achievements and never gave up their resolve. It is a day to step towards a new direction with a new resolve. India’s flag now flies high around the world.”

On Nari Shakti:



“Be it education or science, women of the country are at the top. Be it sports or the battlefield, India’s women are stepping forward with new capabilities and confidence. I see immense contribution by women in the next 25 years to come, much more than that in the 75-year journey.”

Corruption, nepotism biggest challenges:

“The two big challenges we face today are corruption and ‘Parivaarvaad’ or nepotism. Until and unless people have the mentality of penalising the corrupt, the nation cannot progress at its optimum pace. Another evil we need to come together against is nepotism. We need to give opportunities to those who are talented and will work towards the progress of the nation. Corruption is making the country hollow like a termite. We have to fight it. We have to raise awareness against ‘Parivaarwaad’.

Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan, Jai Anusandhan:



“We always remember Lal Bahadur Shastri ji’s slogan of “Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan”. Later, A B Vajpayee added “Jai Vigyaan” to this slogan. Now, we need add “Jai Anusandhan” (research and innovation). Jai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyaan aur Jai Anusandhan.”



The five pledges“In the coming years, we have to focus on Panchpran (five pledges) — First, to move forward with bigger resolves and to make India a developed nation by 2045. Second, we need to erase all traces of colonialism. Third, we need to be proud of our heritage and remain rooted. Fourth, focus on our strength of unity in diversity. Fifth, all citizens, including the Prime Minister and Chief Ministers, must have a sense of duty to work with honesty.”

Har Ghar Tiranga: Example of our collective strength



“In 2014, the citizens of the country gave me the responsibility to lead the country. I am the first person born after Independence who got the opportunity to address the nation from this Red Fort. The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign is an example of our collective strength, of an entire nation coming together to celebrate the spirit of our glorious country.”

Atmanirbhar Bharat



“After 75 years of Independence, we have heard the sound of a Made-in-India weapon during the Independence Day gun salute. I salute the armed forces for this feat. I also salute the 5-year-olds who say no to imported toys. When a 5-year-old says no videshi (foreign goods), Aatma Nirbhar Bharat runs through his veins.”

India the mother of democracy

“India is the mother of democracy. India has seen a lot of ups and downs in the last 75 years. There have been sorrows as well as achievements in these years. We faced natural calamities, wars and other problems. But unity in diversity became our guiding power.”

Pledge to stop disrespecting women

“It is important that in speech and conduct, we do nothing that lowers the dignity of women.”