Corruption in CCTV project under Kejriwal government, alleges Delhi Congress

The Delhi Congress has alleged corruption in the AAP government and accused Kejriwal government of hush-up of the CCTV scam in the name of delay by the Delhi’s L-G.

Ajay Maken, President of DPCC, said that even before the approval was finalised by the competent authority, request for proposal (ROP) and tenders were invited by PWD for the CCTV project, news agency PTI reported. “The Kejriwal government is trying to hide all its negatives under the carpet by harping on the LG sitting on approvals. Now it is trying to hush up a scam,” PTI quoted Maken as saying.

Referring to the minutes of the First Expenditure Finance Committee, Maken alleged that when the project was approved in 2015, the cost was Rs.130 crore and now it spiked to Rs. 571.40 crore.

“In November 2017, the first tenders were issued and there were two companies who participated. Though one company won the bid, it was rejected and in january 2018, fresh tenders were issued after diluting the conditions. We want to know what are those conditions that has been diluted,” PTI quoted Maken as saying.

Meanwhile, the ruling AAP has rejected the allegations saying the remarks as frivolous and termed Congress as the B-team of Bharatiya Janata Party.

AAP spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj said in a tweet on Monday, “Maken ji, I just fail to understand that CCTV tender has been won by lowest bidder which is Central Govt PSU called BEL. Now how will any tender conditions lead to corruption?”

Delhi government has from time to time alleged the Centre of interfering in the matters of Delhi administration. Contention with the LG is the most important issue, where AAP alleges that LG delays the approvals at the behest of Modi government to stop Kejriwal government to work for the people of Delhi.