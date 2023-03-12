Corrupt leaders playing victim card, people want them to be punished, says BJP on action by agencies

The BJP on Saturday hit out at opposition regional parties such as BRS, RJD and AAP, saying they are playing the victim card but not answering people’s questions on corruption charges against their leaders.

People have become aware and they want the corrupt to be taught lessons, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia said at a press conference at the party headquarters here.

He claimed that while leaders of these parties do not deny the charges against them, they are not helping the interrogation either. “They are not coming out clean and claiming in public that they are not involved in corruption,” Bhatia said.

“Investigating agencies are taking action against leaders of various parties involved in corruption. The way all the corrupt are being caught one by one, sometimes they are playing the victim card and at times the emotional card while the public is seeking answers to their questions about corruption charges,” Bhatia said.

He was referring to AAP leader and former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia’s arrest by the CBI in the excise policy case, BRS leader K Kavitha being grilled by the ED in a money laundering case linked to the same liquor policy case and Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav being asked to appear for questioning in the alleged land-for-jobs scam.

Attacking the RJD, the BJP spokesperson said it has become “synonymous with Jungle Raj and corruption” in Bihar.

“All corrupt regional political leaders will be brought to justice. The people of the country want the corrupt to realise that they are not above the law. For this, they have been blessing Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Bhatia said.

The BJP’s reaction case as the opposition parties accused it of “misusing” the central probe agencies against political rivals.