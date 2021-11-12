  • MORE MARKET STATS

Corrigendum: Error in copy on Jagdish Tytler being appointed as permanent invitee to Delhi Congress Executive Committee

November 12, 2021 10:35 PM

A story posted on October 29, 2021, on Financialexpress.com erroneously linked Congress leaders Janardan Dwivedi, Kapil Sibal, JP Agarwal, Krishna Tirath and Ajay Maken to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots as accused.

The copy should instead read that Congress leaders Janardan Dwivedi, Kapil Sibal, JP Agarwal, Krishna Tirath and Ajay Maken were also appointed as permanent invitees to the Delhi Congress Executive Committee.

The story now stands deleted. The misunderstanding caused due to the error is deeply regretted.

