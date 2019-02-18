Corrective action will be taken to protect citizens’ privacy, ownership of data, says Suresh Prabhu

By: | Updated: February 18, 2019 2:45 PM

The commerce and industry minister also said that India is transporting more data than the US and China put together. Without naming any firm, he said top six companies in the world are using this data with value addition and monetisation.

protect citizens' privacy, ownership of data, citizens' privacy, Suresh PrabhuCorrective action will be taken to protect citizens’ privacy, ownership of data, says Suresh Prabhu

The government will use artificial intelligence for good governance, and corrective action will be taken to protect citizens’ privacy and ownership of data, Union Minister Suresh Prabhu said Monday. The commerce and industry minister also said that India is transporting more data than the US and China put together. Without naming any firm, he said top six companies in the world are using this data with value addition and monetisation.

“Corrective action will be taken to protect citizens’ privacy and ownership of data… India is strengthening its legal system and regulatory framework to deal with this world of digital data,” he said here at an open meet on artificial intelligence (AI)

Read Also| Summoned over Pulwama attack, Pakistan calls back India envoy for consultations

The minister also said that AI is the technology of today, and one who masters this will rule the world. Every country is developing an AI strategy and India too is working on developing that for the use of AI for the common good, Prabhu added. As per estimates, the number of internet users in India has crossed over 500 million.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Corrective action will be taken to protect citizens’ privacy, ownership of data, says Suresh Prabhu
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

Stock Market

Advertisement

Focal Point

Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
VANDE BHARAT EXPRESS
Train 18 ticket price reduced! Check full fare chart of Vande Bharat Express; 5 points
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Train 18 IRCTC menu details: Vande Bharat Express to have branded 5-star food; beverages from Chaayos, Nescafe
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Vande Bharat Express schedule: Full details of Train 18 timings and stations on Delhi-Varanasi route
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
India Story: Glass Half Full
Has Modi’s UDAY scheme fulfilled its destiny? A review of power sector
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Government hasn’t been realistic about India’s budget; fiscal deficit may spiral
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Jobs surge in manufacturing sector in Q3, but exports may remain weak; here’s what FICCI survey says
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
Mahindra XUV300 First Drive Review: 'Made In India' and Safest, most feature packed!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Maruti Suzuki WagonR Review: Bigger, Bolder, Safer and next big blockbuster!
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
2019 Nissan Kicks Review, Test Drive: Can it challenge the mighty Hyundai Creta?
Advertisement

TRENDING NOW

BUDGET 2019

Switch to Hindi Edition