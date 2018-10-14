Corporation Bank robbery case: Two of six accused arrested, raids conducted to nab others

The incident happened on Friday in which six men were involved in carrying out the act.

The police have arrested two persons in connection with the Corporation Bank robbery case in which a cashier was killed. The incident happened on Friday in which six men were involved in carrying out the act. According to a PTI report, all the accused have been identified and the officials are carrying out raids to nab them.

The arrested men were identified as Sachin and Parvesh and both are from Khewra village in Haryana. The police have also recovered the vehicles and weapons from the arrested persons that they used to carry out the robbery, the report said.

The whole incident was recorded on CCTV camera which shows that five masked men and one person wearing a helmet had entered the branch which is in Delhi’s Dwarka area. Three of them were carrying weapons.

According to the report, the police are carrying out raids in Delhi and Haryana to arrest remaining accused. The officials are investigating the source of the recovered weapons and also verifying if the accused have any criminal records.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the arrested persons have revealed that they had taken narcotic substance before carrying out the robbery. To nab the other accused in the case, the Delhi Police have constituted eight to ten teams of around 100 personals to carry out raids.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Anto Alphonse told IE that the police have got the number plates of the vehicle that the criminals had used. One of the arrested persons has informed the police that they had got the weapons and bikes from a man who was recently in jail, the report said.