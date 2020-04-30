Coronavirus: Yogi Adityanath government to bring ordinance to punish those attacking frontline warriors

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that attacks on corona warriors are a direct challenge to the law and order system and cannot go unpunished. (File pic IE)

The Uttar Pradesh government is set to promulgate an ordinance to punish those flouting the coronavirus-forced lockdown norms and attacking health workers and police officials. The ordinance — Uttar Pradesh Epidemic Disease Control Ordinance, 2020 — will have provisions for stringent punishment including a jail term and heavy fine. The amended norms will also have provisions to punish those fleeing from quarantine centres, thus risking the lives of others.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the ordinance will pave the way to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. It will empower the authorities to punish those involved in attacks on frontline workers which will include a jail term of up to seven years and Rs 5 lakh as fine.

This comes amid reports of doctors, heath and police officials being abused and beaten by people in different parts of the state.

On Wednesday, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that attacks on corona warriors are a direct challenge to the law and order system and cannot go unpunished as these warriors are working for the society by putting their lives at risk.

“That is why we have moved forward to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act…,” he said while referring to the recent incidents of attack on health workers and police in Kanpur and Moradabad.

Just last week, the Centre promulgated an ordinance to amend the Epidemic Diseases Act, 1897. The ordinance was brought to add stringent provisions to punish those found guilty of attacking health workers and police officials who are at the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. Those guilty will face a jail term ranging from six months to 7 years and heavy penalty.

Uttar Pradesh Law Minister Brijesh Pathak said that after the Centre amended the Act, each state was supposed to amend rules concerning it.

“Uttar Pradesh has decided to implement all provisions, like punishment from six months to seven years and fine imposed in the Central Act. We have decided to bring a fresh ordinance, making the punishment more strict,” he told the daily.