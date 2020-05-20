Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: Protect COVID-19 warriors to break virus chain, says CM Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath said safety of country’s corona warriors must be ensured to break the chain of deadly virus. (File)

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday to control the spread of COVID-19, the safety of country’s corona warriors must be ensured. Speaking at the launch of ‘Chikitsa Setu’ app, Adityanath said the smartphone application is user friendly and practical and designed to spread awareness about the deadly virus.

“Spread of coronavirus can be controlled through awareness and corona warriors have a major role in this. For breaking the corona chain, when they become infected and are sent in quarantine or isolation, the fight will get interrupted,” he said.

“In such a situation, we will have to protect the doctors, para medical staff, nurses, ward boys, sweepers, police personnel working on the front line as corona warriors,” he added.

“We can defeat this invisible enemy by implementing processes in a transparent manner with full vigilance and caution,” he said further.

Stressing that due to lack of adequate training in dealing with the deadly virus, some hospitals are made to shut down.

“For such a situation, we have facilitated training through the app. If people want to get trained, then they can do so through this app. Training plays an important role in medication,” he said.

“We have to save ourselves first and then show the way to protect others from the infection,” he added.

He said efforts should be made to protect the app from cyber-attacks. “We have to remain careful about it. However, the corona chain has to be broken and we have to prepare ourselves for it. The ‘Chikitsa Setu app’ will help us in discharging our duties,” he said.