Coronavirus: UP cabinet slashes salary of ministers, legislators by 30 per cent

By: |
Published: April 8, 2020 10:14:59 PM

The minister said this way, all 503 legislators, including 56 ministers, will contribute around Rs 17.50 crore for the cause.

The minister said this way, all 503 legislators, including 56 ministers, will contribute around Rs 17.50 crore for the cause.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved a 30 per cent cut in salaries of ministers and state legislators in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.  The reduction will be applicable for a year.  The money will go into the COVID Care Fund set up by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for strengthening medical facilities to deal with the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said.

The minister said this way, all 503 legislators, including 56 ministers, will contribute around Rs 17.50 crore for the cause.

Related News

Get live Stock Prices from BSE and NSE and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

  1. Home
  2. India News
  3. Coronavirus UP cabinet slashes salary of ministers legislators by 30 per cent
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Budget 2020

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Coronavirus: COVID-19 hotspots in 15 UP districts including Noida, Ghaziabad sealed, essential items to be home delivered
2PM Modi made it clear, lockdown will not be lifted in one go on April 14: BJD’s Pinaki Misra
3Bhima Koregaon case: In Supreme Court, accused Gautam Navlakha, Anand Teltumbde seek time to surrender citing COVID-19