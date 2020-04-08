Coronavirus: UP cabinet slashes salary of ministers, legislators by 30 per cent

The minister said this way, all 503 legislators, including 56 ministers, will contribute around Rs 17.50 crore for the cause.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet on Wednesday approved a 30 per cent cut in salaries of ministers and state legislators in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. The reduction will be applicable for a year. The money will go into the COVID Care Fund set up by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for strengthening medical facilities to deal with the situation arising out of the coronavirus outbreak, Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said.

