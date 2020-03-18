Punjab minister proposes release of 5,800 prisoners to ward off coronavirus threat

The occupancy rate of prisons in our country is at 117.6%. (Representational image-PTI)

A day after the Supreme Court took suo motu cognisance of coronavirus infection in over-crowded jails and asked states to take necessary steps, Punjab Jail Minister SS Randhawa on Wednesday said that he has sent a proposal to his government asking for the release of 5,800 prisoners booked for ‘petty’ crimes such as snatching and possessing drugs.

Randhawa said that the state Director General of Police (DGP) and Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) have discussed the issue with SPs and a decision will be taken accordingly. He, however, expressed apprehensions that the crime rate may go up after the release of these prisoners.

“I have sent a proposal to the government for release for 2800 inmates who are lodged in jails for petty crimes like snatching and 3000 criminals who were caught with a small quantity of drugs…there are concerns that crime rate may go up after the release of these prisoners. State DGP and ADGP have discussed the issue with SPs. A decision will be taken accordingly,” the minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

On Tuesday, the top court took suo motu cognisance and directed the states and union territories to act on the preventive measures put in place in prisons against the virus by Friday (March 20). During the hearing, the court said that the contagious viruses like coronavirus proliferate in closed spaces such as prisons and inmates are highly susceptible to such deadly viruses.

The court further noted that entry and exit in prisons are very high as persons — accused and convicts — are brought on a daily basis. Not only this, several correctional officers, prison staff and visitors enter the prisons regularly. “Our prisons can become fertile breeding grounds for incubation of COVID-19,” the court said in its order.

Citing National Crime Records Bureau data, the court said that the occupancy rate of prisons in our country is at 117.6%. According to a report in Times of India, around 50 per cent of the total prisoners in Punjab are booked under drug related cases.