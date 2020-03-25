Coronavirus: Telangana CM warns of shoot at sight orders if lockdown violated

Telangana CM KCR said that the lockdown was very necessary to break the chain of coronavirus. (File Photo)

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has warned of stern action by the administration against people violating lockdown rules in the state. According to news agency ANI, Rao said the curfew will remain clamped 24 hours and no relaxation will be given.

In Telangana, according to the government data, there are 39 positive cases of coronavirus. The number of coronavirus cases in India rise to 562 while the death toll due to COVID-19 in the country is revised down to nine, according to Health Ministry data.

Rao said that the lockdown was very necessary to break the chain of coronavirus and went on to cite an example of the United States wherein the government had to call the army to enforce the lockdown. The Chief Minister also said shoot at sight orders may be issued if people don’t take the lockdown seriously.

“If people do not listen and stay indoors, we will be forced to implement a 24-hour curfew. If people continue to be on the streets, then the army has to be called out and shoot at sight orders may be issued,’’ Rao said while appealing to the people not to venture out.

He also urged the citizens to not get into arguments with officials implementing the restrictions and instead help them.

The lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night for 21 days to flatten the coronavirus curve. He has assured that essential items will be available and urged the public not to stock items out of panic.

Rao also said that more than 19,000 foreign returnees were under surveillance. He said none of the COVID-19 positive patients are in serious condition in the state.

Meanwhile, the Centre has asked all states and Union Territories (UTs) not to obstruct or close food processing units, and maintain uninterrupted supply amid lockdown in the country due to coronavirus outbreak. Union Food Minister Ram Vilas Paswan said the government is monitoring the availability of essential commodities in the market amid nationwide lockdown for next 21 days.