Coronavirus suspect who jumped to death at Safdarjung Hospital tests negative for Covid-19

Youth who committed suicide at Safdarjung Hospital has tested negative for Covid-19: Report (File photo)

A 23-year-old man who committed suicide nearly 10 days ago at Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi has tested negative for coronavirus, a report in The Indian Express said. The youth was taken to the hospital for coronavirus testing after he arrived at the IGI Airport earlier this month and complained of a headache. Upon being taken to Safdarjung Hospital of testing, he allegedly committed suicide by jumping off the seventh floor of the building.

According to The Indian Express, the deceased had landed in Delhi on March 18 from Sydney. During the screening at the airport, he complained about headache and was directly taken to the hospital for admission and further evaluation. He was a resident of Punjab’s Balachaur district.

The IE report said he reached the hospital around 9 PM along with four other passengers and was taken to the seventh floor. However, he allegedly committed suicide by jumping withing 30-35 minutes.

“His sample was collected and the report came back negative, a few days after the incident,” a senior doctor from the hospital told the daily.

The Health Ministry said in a statement that when doctors reached the room, the youth was missing. Another doctor who was coming out of the building saw a body on the floor and raised an alarm. The deceased man’s family, however, has blamed the callous attitude of health officers and airport staff as a reason behind this extreme step.

According to the Health Ministry data, the number of active COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 640, while 66 people were either cured or discharged and one had migrated. The total number of 724 cases included 47 foreign nationals. The ministry added that a total of 15,24,266 passengers have been screened at different airports so far.

The virus had first emerged in China’s Wuhan city in the Hubei province in December last year. It has now spread to 175 countries, infecting 531,860 people. It has claimed over 24,000 lives in the world.