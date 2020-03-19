Coronavirus: Sunder Nagar market shut till March 31; first in Delhi

Updated: March 19, 2020 3:15:50 PM

The upscale Sunder Nagar market in South Delhi has been closed till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the traders' body said on Thursday.

coronavirus, coronavirus outbreakThis is the first time in its 80-year history that the market, known for jewellery, handicraft and restaurants, has been shut voluntarily

The upscale Sunder Nagar market in South Delhi has been closed till March 31 in view of the coronavirus outbreak, the traders’ body said on Thursday, becoming the first market to shut down in the capital due to the disease which has left a person dead and sickened 10 people in the city.

“Under the current situation, we felt that it would be best to close down the market keeping in mind the safety of our members, traders, staff and also our clients who are mostly foreigners,” said Komal Jain, president, Sunder Nagar Market Traders Association.

“We will remain closed till 31st of March and review the situation closer to the date,” he said.

This is the first time in its 80-year history that the market, known for jewellery, handicraft and restaurants, has been shut voluntarily, he added.

