Beware! Attacks on corona warriors in UP to draw harsher punishment; here’s what Yogi Adityanath govt has done

Updated: May 6, 2020 5:43:16 PM

The Uttar Pradesh Public Health and Epidemic Control Ordinance, 2020 allows strict action for attacks and misbehaviour against health workers, policemen and sanitation workers, Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad said.

Coronavirus, Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh Cabinet, coronavirus health workers,coronavirus cases in uttar pradesh, latest news on coronavirus outbreakThe step has been taken to protect “corona warriors” working tirelessly to control the pandemic, the official said. (File photo)

The Uttar Pradesh Cabinet on Wednesday approved an ordinance for stringent punishment against those attacking health workers and others involved in the fight against coronavirus.

The step has been taken to protect “corona warriors” working tirelessly to control the pandemic, the official said.

