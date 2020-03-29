Coronavirus: Sonia Gandhi ‘missing’ posters come up in Rae Bareli, questioning her absence in difficult time

Missing Sonia Gandhi posters come up in Rae Bareli.

Sonia Gandhi Missing Posters in Rae Bareli: As the health workers and doctors continue to wage war against coronavirus, politics in the country has taken its own space in this context. While the Congress was the first to question the preparedness of the government to deal with the crisis, ‘missing MP’ posters of Sonia Gandhi have come up in her parliamentary constituency Rae Bareli.

These ‘missing’ posters cropped up on Saturday night, questioning Sonia’s absence from her constituency which she has been representing since 2004.

The posters have been titled ‘chitthi na koi sandesh’ and questioned Sonia for not giving any financial aid to the constituency. “Tumhara haath, nahin hamare saath/ sabse badi bhool, tumko kiya kabool,” the posters read.

Incidentally, Sonia had last Friday sent a letter to the Rae Bareli District Magistrate, promising all the funds under the MPLAD scheme to fight coronavirus in her constituency.

The posters do not carry any name and do not even have the printer’s name. It signs off with ‘Rae Bareli Jagruk Manch’.

Meanwhile, Congress’ Rae Bareli district unit president Pankaj Kumar demanded action by the local administration against those who had put up the posters. Party leader Kamal Singh Chauhan has lashed out at the opposition politicians, saying this reflects the mindset of the political rivals who are busy in settle scores.

According to a PTI report, 11 fresh cases of coronavirus have been reported in Uttar Pradesh taking the toll to 61. According to the Health Ministry data, death toll due to COVID-19 mounted to 25 on Sunday morning and there are 979 positive cases in the country.

The country is in the midst of a complete lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus in the country. Rail, road and air traffic has been suspended completely for the next 21 days. The lockdown was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night as a precautionary measure.