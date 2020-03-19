Coronavirus: Shopping malls, weekly bazaars, coaching classes closed in Goa

Goa has not reported any confirmed coronavirus case yet

The Goa government on Thursday issued an order shutting down shopping malls and weekly bazaars in the state in view of the coronavirus threat.

Director of Health Service Jose A D’Sa issued the advisory in addition to the one issued last week which had ordered closure of cinema halls, swimming pools, casinos and some other establishments.

The latest order said that operations of all weekly bazaars shall be suspended and all shopping malls and pubs shall remain closed. Coaching classes too will remain closed, it said.

The order shall come into force from 12 midnight of March 20-21 and will remain in force till March 31, 2020.

Goa has not reported any confirmed coronavirus case yet. As per the health authorities, three persons are in quarantine at Goa Medical College and Hospital, while seven are in other quarantine facilities set up by the government.

Six samples of suspected patients were sent for testing on March 18 while two were sent on March 19, an official said. A total of 16,156 passengers have been screened at the Goa airport including 214 on Thursday.