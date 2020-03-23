Coronavirus: Shiv Sena, TMC, NCP to stay away from Parliament, Budget session to be adjourned after Finance Bill passage

Parliament will be adjourned today after the passage of Finance Bill. (File Photo.)

The Budget Session of Parliament is likely to be curtailed due to the looming threat of the deadly coronavirus. According to multiple media reports, both the Houses will be adjourned sine die after passage of the Finance Bill today.

The second part of the Budget Session commenced on March 2. It was scheduled to culminate of April 3.

Several opposition parties have questioned the functioning of the Parliament despite lockdowns being announced in many states due to the coronavirus threat and the Prime Minister’s call for social distancing. Parties have argued that the Parliament session should be curtailed in view of the spread of Covid-19 patients in the country as thousands of people including MPs and staff visit both the Houses daily.

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha chairman Venkaiah Naidu has convened a meeting of leaders of political parties to take a call on the continuation of the Budget session. The meeting is scheduled at 1.30 PM ahead of the start of proceedings at 2 PM.

Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said the party has already decided that its MPs will not take part in proceedings of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The NCP and TMC said that they have already conveyed to the Rajya Sabha Chairman that their MPs will not attend the remainder of the Budget Session.

Last week, BJP MP Dushyant Singh attended a party in Lucknow and came in contact with singer Kanika Kapoor who was tested positive. Singh later shared space with many MPs and even attended a meeting hosted by President Ram Nath Kovind. Several MPs when learned about Singh’s presence at a Lucknow party and his meeting with Kanika, have placed themselves under self-isolating. Singh was, however, tested negative for the Covid-19.