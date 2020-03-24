Coronavirus: Shaheen Bagh protest cleared after 100 days amid lockdown in Delhi

Shaheen Bagh, anti-CAA protest site in Delhi, cleared by police on Tuesday morning. (Photo. ANI)

Shaheen Bagh cleared: Amid a sweeping lockdown in Delhi in the wake of the coronavirus threat, Shaheen Bagh area, the epicentre of anti-CAA protest for the last three months, was cleared by the police on Tuesday morning. “Police vacate protesters at Shaheen Bagh amid coronavirus outbreak,” officials told news agency PTI.

Cops reached the protest site at around 7 AM and urged the people to vacate the site. However, they were not clearing the site despite repeated persuasion by the cops. When protesters refused to vacate the site, police removed them forcefully 30 minutes later. Police also detained nine people, including six women.

Shaheen Bagh was the epicentre of the anti-CAA protest for the past three months. Hundreds of people, especially women were holding a sit-in protest against the CAA which seeks to fast-track the process to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslims coming to India from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh was going on since December 15 last year.

Meanwhile, heavy contingent of security officials have been deployed in Jafrabad area which was hit by violent protests over CAA, NRC and NPR recently.

Delhi: Delhi Police clears the protest site in Shaheen Bagh area, amid complete lockdown in the national capital, in wake of #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/4IYvGCqyFL — ANI (@ANI) March 24, 2020

The Delhi government has now announced lockdown in the national capital from March 22 midnight till March 31 in a bid to disrupt the movement of people in the wake of coronavirus threat. The national capital has reported 30 coronavirus cases so far. This includes one death. The city government has also sealed the borders and ordered the closure of shops except the essential items.

According to the Health Ministry data, the country has reported over 470 Covid-10 cases including nine deaths.