Coronavirus scare at Matoshree: 170 security personnel quarantined after tea vendor in CM residence vicinity tests positive

A tea vendor operating in the vicinity of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ’s residence ‘Matoshree’ has tested positive for coronavirus. (File. PTI Photo)

At least 170 security personnel have been placed under isolation at the Uttar Bhartiya Sangh building in Bandra East after a tea vendor operating in the vicinity of Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray’s residence ‘Matoshree’ tested positive for coronavirus. According to a report in The Indian Express, the security officials including personnel from police and SRPF, were shifted as a precautionary measure. Some of these security personnel were in the CM’s decurity detail.

The decision comes after the BMC sealed Kalanagar area around Thackeray’s private residence in Bandra East after the vendor was confirmed COVID-19 positive. The tea vendor, the report said, operated close to the residence of Union minister Ramdas Athawale.

Several security personnel of both Mumbai Police and SRPF would visit the stall for tea. An official told IE that two workers have also been taken to the hospital for screening. “The whole lane has been sealed. Since all the police personnel in the vicinity used to come to his stall for tea the civic body is also tracking them,” an official said.

The patient had reported fever, cough and breathlessness after which he was rushed to HBT hospital. A team from BMC’s health department visited Kalanagar and sanitised the whole area.

Police said that the vendor’s shop has been shut since the day pan-India lockdown was announced. They are now trying to find out from where he got the infection. The patient does not have travel history.

Police said they are on the lookout for people who could have been in contact with the vendor between March 20-24.

Meanwhile, the BMC has started taking swab samples of some of the personnel who were part of Thackeray’s security detail and had come in contact with the vendor.

Around 150 personnel guard the CM and his family during the day time and 120 in the night.