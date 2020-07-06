Coronavirus: Sambit Patra, BJP spokesperson, donates blood plasma at Gurugram’s Medanta hospital

BJP leader Sambit Patra donates blood plasma at Medanta hospital in Gurugram. (ANI photo)

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and national spokesperson Sambit Patra on Monday donated blood plasma at Medanta hospital in Gurugram, news agency ANI reported. Patra was admitted to the hospital on May 28 after developing COVID-19 symptoms. He was discharged from here on June 8.

According to reports, the clinical trials using plasma therapy have yielded fruitful results on Covid treatment. The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) too has said that it has delivered positive results. The government has appealed to all those who have recovered from COVID-19 to come forward and donate their plasma. The convalescent plasma contains the antibodies produced in response to the infection.

Sambit Patra is a surgeon by profession. He is also the national spokesperson of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party.

“I have returned home thanks to the good wishes from all of you. However, complete recovery will take some more time,” Sambit Patra had tweeted on June 9.

Patra, 45, is one of the most visible BJP faces on news channels. He is also very active on social media.

Patra comes from Odisha and had contested Lok Sabha elections in May 2019 from Puri in Odisha but lost to Pinaki Misra of Biju Janata Dal.

Meanwhile, another big single-day jump of 24,248 COVID-19 cases took India’s tally close to the 7-lakh mark on Monday. The death toll due to the disease climbed to 19,693 with 425 new fatalities. With this, the country has recorded over 20,000 cases of the infection for the fourth consecutive day.

India went past Russia on Sunday to become the third worst-hit nation by the COVID-19 pandemic. Only the US and Brazil are ahead of India in terms of total coronavirus infections.