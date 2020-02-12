Coronavirus: Rahul Gandhi hits out at Centre; asks govt to take ‘timely action’

Rahul Gandhi, an MP from Kerala’s Wayanad further advised the government to take timely action. (PTI Image/ File)

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hit out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led central government over the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country. Calling the ‘Coronavirus’ as a serious threat to the people and economy, the Congress leader asked the government to take effective steps to eliminate the deadly disease.

There are three positive cases reported so far in the country. All the three are from Kerala- Alappuzha, Kasargode and Thrissur. Gandhi, an MP from Kerala’s Wayanad parliamentary constituency further advised the government to take timely action.

In a tweet, Gandhi said, “The Coronavirus is an extremely serious threat to our people and our economy. My sense is the government is not taking this threat seriously. Timely action is critical.”

On Monday, speaking in the Lok Sabha, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan informed the house that after the outbreak of the deadly disease in the neighbouring country, the government has taken several steps to deal with Novel Coronavirus. The minister informed the house that a total of 1,97,192 passengers were screened at the airports. The minister also stated that 369 symptomatic travellers have been shifted to isolation facility and is currently being monitored. The Ministry of Civil Aviation had also directed the airports to conduct ‘Thermal Screening’ of the travellers arriving from China including Hong Kong.

Meanwhile, DMK has sought the intervention of the central government to secure the release of nearly 100 Indians from a cruise ship ‘Diamond Princess’ quarantined in Japan for around 10 days. In a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, DMK president MK Stalin asked his immediate intervention.

The death toll in China has risen to 1,113 with 97 new cases detected from the worst-affected Hubei province. However, the number of Coronavirus cases has touched to 44,653.