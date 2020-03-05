Coronavirus: Rahul Gandhi compares Centre’s assurance to ‘unsinkable’ Titanic, asks it to reveal action plan

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday slammed the Centre over its assurance on Coronavirus that it is ‘under control’, and urged the government to come out with an action plan with solid resources. Till Thursday, there are reports of 30 cases in the country, including 16 Italians and some other foreigners as well.

“The Health Minister saying that the Indian Govt has the #coronavirus crisis under control, is like the Capt of the Titanic telling passengers not to panic as his ship was unsinkable. It’s time the Govt made public an action plan backed by solid resources to tackle this crisis”, the former Congress president tweeted today.

The RMS Titanic was a British passenger ship that sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in April 1912 after striking an iceberg during its voyage from Southampton to New York.

His remarks came after Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan assured the Parliament on Thursday that the Centre is taking all necessary steps to prevent the spread of the deadly disease in the country. The disease that was first detected in Wuhan, China, has spread fast in many parts of the world, leading to thousands of deaths and many affected. In China alone, more than 3,000 people have lost their lives and 80,400 have been infected.

The Health Minister saying that the Indian Govt has the #coronavirus crisis under control, is like the Capt of the Titanic telling passengers not to panic as his ship was unsinkable. It’s time the Govt made public an action plan backed by solid resources to tackle this crisis. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) March 5, 2020

Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, PM Narendra Modi had tweeted, “There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection.”

Taking strict measures to fight the Coronavirus, the government is keeping a close eye on those arriving from countries affected by Coronavirus. South Korea, US, Italy, Iran, Germany are among 85 countries where the Coronavirus has spread so far. The Diamond Princess, a cruise ship harbored in Japan’s Yokahama, also has 706 cases.

In the meantime, the government has decided to put more doctors, extra counters, medical equipment as well as modified forms in the pre-immigration area of airports as a part of the screening process.