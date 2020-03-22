Coronavirus : People valued soldiers in fight against COVID-19, says PM Modi

Modi had proposed ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus.

Describing people as valued soldiers in the fight against coronavirus, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said caution can help lakhs of other lives. Referring to the 14-hour ‘Janata curfew’ on Sunday, he said people can enjoy quality family time, television and some good food. “Each of you is a valued soldier in this battle against COVID-19. Your being alert and cautious can help lakhs of other lives,” he wrote on Twitter, sharing videos of people having meal at home.

He also pitched for use of digital payments to prevent the spread of the virus. “This is the time to ensure social distancing. Digital payments help you do that,” he said. The prime minister shared videos posted by eminent people to drive home the importance of digital transactions as a means to check the spread of the disease as there is no physical contact between people, and with currency notes.

The prime minister also posted videos taken by people of deserted streets in cities including Delhi, saying, “looks like people have closed ranks to uproot the COVID-19 menace.” Modi had proposed ‘Janata Curfew’ on Sunday between 7 am and 9 pm as part of social distancing to check the spread of the deadly virus. In his address to the nation on Thursday, Modi had called for “resolve and restraint” to fight coronavirus and had asked the entire country to observe ‘Janata curfew’ on Sunday.