Coronavirus pandemic: PM Modi ahead of Trump, others on COVID-19 handling, Amit Shah tweets survey

Prime Minister Narendra Modi . File Photo Indian Express

Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Union Home minister Amit Shah on Thursday heaped praise on Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his handling of the coronavirus outbreak in the country. In a tweet, Shah said that 130 crore people of India feel safe and trust PM Modi’s leadership, referring to a survey of 10 world leaders and their performance during the crisis.

“Truth is self-evident! Entire world is praising PM Narendra Modi, the way he is handling COVID-19 global pandemic, taking care of Indians and helping the world community in such challenging times. Every Indian is feeling safe and trusts his leadership,” Shah tweeted.

“PM Modi has consistently stayed above the 50-point mark, way ahead of other global leaders. By April 13, he was nearing the global high of 75,” he said.

The survey conducted by US-based market research company Morning Consult claimed that PM Modi was ahead of President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Canada PM Justin Trudeau and France President Emmanuel Macron in handling the COVD-19 situation. According to the findings, PM Modi has an approval rating of 68 points. He is followed by Mexico’s Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador and the United Kingdom’s Boris Johnson.

Many Union ministers and party leaders too praised PM Modi about his leadership. Party president JP Nadda said that the Prime Minister has ensured safety and security for all Indians and lauded his efforts to fight the pandemic.

“Our Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi leads the world in combating COVID-19. Ensuring safety and security for the Indian people on one hand and lending all necessary support to other nations on the other, he has been ranked number one amongst world leaders in the fight against the pandemic,” Nadda said.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman also lauded PM Modi for his leadership in an extraordinary situation. “Public opinion based approval ratings of world leaders shown in the charts. PMO leads #IndiaFightsCorona from the front. Consistent high approval ratings for Narendra Modi. Nation has confidence in its leadership in an extraordinary situation due a pandemic,” she said.