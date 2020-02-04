Coronavirus outbreak: Third virus case reported from Kerala, student who returned from Wuhan tests positive

The first case reported was that of a woman medical student in Thrissur district, who returned from Wuhan city testing positive for the infection.

The third coronavirus case has been reported in India, with another Keralite student who returned from Wuhan university on Monday testing positive for the infection. “A patient in Kasargod district has been reported positive,” Kerala health minister KK Shylaja said in the state Assembly, officially confirming the third case. “The patient’s condition is stable,” she said.

At present, around 2,000 people are under observation in Kerala. “A total of 1,999 people have recently returned from China. Among them, 1,924 are under home quarantine and the remaining 75 are being monitored at various hospitals,” said Shailaja. The first case reported was that of a woman medical student in Thrissur district, who returned from Wuhan city testing positive for the infection. The other two are from Kasargod and Alapuzha districts.

“Only 3 out of 104 samples tested came positive. All three patients are being treated in isolation wards and their condition is stable,” the minister said. She made it clear that those under observation at home should keep away from public functions and should not participate in any events or go out of their homes during the 28-day incubation period.

Over 350 people have so far died in China’s Wuhan city while the coronavirus has already infected over 14,000 people in that country. The disease has spread to around 25 countries, including India and the US. The government of India has evacuated over 650 people from Wuhan city and brought them back in two batches. However, some of the Indian nationals with high fever and other complaints have not been brought back.

The Centre has announced temporary suspension of e-visa facility for Chinese travellers. The latest travel advisory is that anyone with travel history to China since January 15 can be quarantined. As many as 58,658 passengers from 445 flights have reportedly been screened as on Sunday.